Woman killed in crash involving Errol, New Hampshire fire vehicle, state police say

PINKHAM’S GRANT, N.H. — A woman was killed and a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a fire vehicle from the Errol Fire Department on Sunday morning, state police said.

Linda Gauthier, 54, of Gorham, a passenger in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The driver of the Silverado, Richard Gauthier, 60, of Gorham, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Bradley Eldridge, 63, of Errol, who was driving the Errol, NH Fire Department’s 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD truck when the crash occurred, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Conway for suspected serious injuries, state police said.

At about 11:37 a.m., state police responded to the area of Route 16 in Pinkham’s Grant for the report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

A preliminary investigation found that Eldridge, driving the Errol, NH Fire Department’s Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling northbound on Route 16, when it collided with a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on Route 16, state police said.

Richard Gauthier was taken by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin and later taken to Dartmouth Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Troopers were assisted on scene by local fire and EMS, along with the Jackson and Gorham Police Departments.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone that may have further information related to this crash is urged to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov.

Pinkham’s Grant is a township in Coös County, near Wildcat Mountain. The grant lies entirely within the White Mountain National Forest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

