Woman killed, 5 family members injured after SUV crashes into wooded area in Nashua, N.H.

NASHUA, N.H. — A 46-year-old woman was killed and five other family members were injured when an SUV crashed into a wooded area off Tinker Road in Nashua on Saturday morning, police said.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was a rear passenger in the SUV when the rollover crash occurred near 46 Tinker Road around 6 a.m. Saturday, said Nashua Police Sgt. John Cinelli.

Five other occupants of the SUV were taken by ambulance to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The crash victims, who were all related, were heading to a Park and Ride to travel to New York to see other family when the crash occurred, Cinelli said.

A portion of Tinker Road was closed on Saturday morning as emergency crews responded the scene. Investigators were at the crash scene for several hours throughout the morning for accident reconstruction.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

