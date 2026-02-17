Woman injured after snowmobiles collide on New Hampshire trail

PITTSBURG, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman was hurt when the snowmobile she was driving collided head-on with another snowmobile on a New Hampshire trail on Monday, officials said.

Courtney Heron, of Pelham, was taken by ambulance to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment of her injuries, New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

Her condition and the extent of her injuries were not known on Tuesday.

The crash happened at approximately 11:57 a.m. Monday on Primary Trail 144 near Magalloway Road in Pittsburg, officials said.

The driver of the other snowmobile, Jacob Maxfield, of Pittsburg, was not injured, officials said.

Rescue personnel assisted Heron off the trail and into an ambulance.

A preliminary investigation found that Maxfield was travelling south on Primary Trail 144 when he failed to safely negotiate a downhill right-hand turn on the trail, officials said.

“Maxfield crossed over to the left side of the trail and crashed into Heron who was travelling north,” officials said in their statement.

Heron’s snowmobile had heavy damage from the crash and was towed from the scene.

While an investigation is ongoing, conservation officers “believe the leading cause to be from Maxfield failing to keep right and reduce speed in order to avoid a collision,” officials said.

Monday’s crash was the third consecutive head-on snowmobile crash in Coos County in recent days.

On Saturday, two men were injured after a snowmobile crash in Franklin.

On Friday, a Massachusetts woman was injured when a snowmobile collided with a tree in New Hampshire.

“NH Fish and Game would like to use the incident to remind riders that school vacations are ongoing and it is imperative that riders keep right and always control their speed to avoid collisions,” officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group