Mass. woman injured after snowmobile crashes into tree in New Hampshire

GORMAN, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman was injured when a snowmobile collided with a tree in New Hampshire, officials said.

Heather Charpentier, 50, of Wareham, Massachusetts, was identified as the operator of the snowmobile, New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division officials said in a statement.

Charpentier was taken by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for evaluation of her injuries. Her condition was not known on Monday.

A preliminary investigation found that inexperience appears to be the leading factor in the cause of the crash, officials said.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Friday in Gorham.

Charpentier was operating on the Corridor 19 snowmobile trail when the crash occurred.

Officials said Charpentier was attempting to navigate down a steep portion of the trail when she lost control of the machine and veered it off the trail and down a steep embankment.

Charpentier and her machine travelled approximately 50 feet down the embankment before the snowmobile collided with a tree, ultimately stopping the machine.

Charpentier sustained multiple injuries as a result of the crash.

Following the crash, Charpentier’s riding companion immediately began to render medical aid.

A 911 phone call was then made by good Samaritans on the trail requesting medical assistance at her location.

Responders from Gorham Police, Gorham Fire & EMS and a Conservation Officer quickly arrived on scene.

“Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind snowmobile operators to always operate cautiously and with regard for actual and potential hazards,” officials said in their statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

