Two injured after snowmobile crash in New Hampshire

FRANKLIN,NH — Two men sustained minor injuries Saturday afternoon after a snowmobile crash in Franklin, NH.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. in February. 14. Conservation officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to the site on Corridor 11, located about 1 mile north of Route 3A.

The crash involved a group of three snowmobiles traveling north on Corridor 11.

Sean Nelson, 42, of Pembroke, led the group, followed by Christopher Bourque, 48, of Boscawen.

As the riders moved from a wooded area into a field, both Nelson and Bourque left the groomed portion of the trail to travel parallel through fresh snow. The two machines collided when Nelson attempted to steer back toward the main trail.

The impact caused both snowmobiles to roll over and pinned one of the operators beneath his machine. Passing snowmobilers were able to free the trapped man and provided medical aid until first responders arrived at the scene.

Both snowmobiles sustained extensive damage and were rendered inoperable. Friends of the two operators arrived at Route 3A to transport the men for medical attention and assist with the recovery of the damaged vehicles.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials reminded all riders to operate their vehicles responsibly and stay on marked trails.

