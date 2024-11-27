Woman hospitalized after truck crashes into Merrimack River, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — A woman escaped from her sinking pickup truck Tuesday following a motor vehicle collision.

New Hampshire State Police say 30-year-old Danielle Melanson of Merrimack was driving her white 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck in the area of Circumferential Highway in Nashua around 3 p.m. when her vehicle was involved in a crash with another car.

Melanson’s truck then struck a guardrail on the left side of Circumferential Highway, continuing over the guardrail and rolling down the embankment into the Merrimack River, according to investigators.

She was able to free herself from the truck while the vehicle was partially submerged. She was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Several lanes on the westbound side of the Sagamore Bridge were closed while heavy machinery removed the truck from the river.

Truck pulled from Merrimack River (New Hampshire State Police)

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group