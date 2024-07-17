Woman facing mayhem, assault to murder charges in Milford stabbing that left man seriously hurt

MILFORD, Mass. — A woman is facing criminal charges in connection with a stabbing in Milford on Monday that left a man with serious injuries, authorities announced Wednesday.

Sandy Villeda Martinez, 35, of Milford, is being held without bail on charges including mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault to murder, and obstruction of justice, according to the Milford Police Department.

Martinez was taken into custody just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday after detectives stopped her vehicle in the area of Sumner and Dilla streets.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls on Monday found a man outside of a home on Purchase Street suffering from slash wounds to the face and neck, according to police.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was flown to UMass Medical Center in Worcester. He was said to be in serious but stable condition.

Video from the scene showed multiple police cruisers blocking off part of Purchase Street with yellow crime scene tape and detectives scouring the area for evidence.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

