Man stabbed, seriously injured outside Milford home, police say

MILFORD, Mass. — Police blocked off a street for hours on Monday amid a stabbing investigation.

According to Milford Police, officers responding to an unknown emergency on Purchase Street after receiving several 911 calls found an adult male victim on the ground suffering from a slash wound to the face and neck.

The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester via medical helicopter. Officials say he is in serious but stable condition.

Video showed multiple police cruisers blocking off part of Purchase Street with yellow crime scene tape.

One neighbor said she was woken up around 3:40 a.m. to the sounds of a woman screaming and begging her to call 911.

“I saw a bunch of cops walking around and I don’t know, there was neighbors outside watching and I really don’t know what happened but it was pretty scary,” said Lisa Capece.

Video shows officers focusing on the back of a house in that area.

Police did not provide any additional details or descriptions of a possible suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group