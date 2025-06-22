Woman facing DWI charges following crash in Hudson, NH

HUDSON,NH — A woman is facing DWI charges following a crash in Hudson, NH, early Saturday morning.

According to Hudson police, around 1 a.m., officers responded to the area 321 Derry St. for a motor vehicle accident.

Police say that a blue Hyundai Elantra was traveling Northeast on Derry Street, drove off the right shoulder of the road, onto the grass in front of 321 Derry St., striking a culvert on the side of the road in this area, which caused the vehicle to roll over several times.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Ingrid Sherman, 35, of Hudson, NH. Sherman was transported to Southern Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined that Sherman was driving under the influence at the time of the accident.

She was arrested on the scene and charged with DWI.

She was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled for arraignment in Nashua, NH, on July 3.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Alexander Horan at (603) 886-6011

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

