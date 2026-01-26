Woman dead, man injured after being struck by plow truck in parking lot of MBTA station

NORWOOD, Mass. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after they were struck by a plow truck in the parking lot of an MBTA commuter rail station during the snowstorm on Sunday afternoon.

The married couple was walking through the Norwood Central station parking lot when they were struck by a Ford F-350 around 2 p.m., according to the MBTA.

The 51-year-old woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead, while the 47-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement shared with Boston 25 News, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said, “A non-MBTA employee working for a private company contracted by the MBTA for snow removal was operating a Ford F-350 truck in reverse and struck the couple.”

The plow operator, a 33-year-old man, remained at the scene and was cooperative with detectives.

“This is an unimaginable, horrific incident,” Sullivan added. “On behalf of the Transit Police and the entire MBTA organization, we express our most sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting the Transit Police Department with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group