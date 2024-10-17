Woman dead after shooting, stabbing at Fall River home, police say

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A woman has died following a shooting and a stabbing at a home in Fall River early Wednesday, authorities said in an update on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a 911 call for two parties with injuries at 490 Dickinson Street around 4:30 a.m. found a 42-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound and a 55-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Fall River Police Department.

The gunshot victim, who police identified as Remy Aull, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she passed away around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The stabbing victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was said to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been in connection with the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

