1 man stabbed, 1 woman shot in early morning Fall River incident

FALL RIVER, Mass. — An early morning incident in Fall River sent two people to the hospital with stab wounds and a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Fall River Police say around 4:37 a.m., officers were called to an address on the 400 block of Dickinson Street for reports of a possible stabbing and/or shooting incident.

Upon arrival, police found a 55-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head and neck. They also found a 42-year-old woman inside the home with a single gunshot wound to the head, according to investigators.

Both were transported to local trauma centers. The man is currently in stable condition while the woman remains in critical condition.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation.

Additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

