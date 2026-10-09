Woman dead after pursuit, officer-involved shooting in New Hampshire, AG says

BATH, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting in a northern New Hampshire town on Thursday night, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials were pursuing a vehicle they had been searching for when the driver stopped near the intersection of Route 302 and Route 112 in Bath, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Investigators say troopers and a local officer then approached a woman behind the wheel who appeared to be armed with a gun.

“During the interaction, gunshots were fired, and the female was injured,” Formella’s office said in a statement.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. There were no other injuries reported.

The names of the troopers and officer involved in the encounter haven’t been made public.

The exact circumstances surrounding the pursuit and shooting remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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