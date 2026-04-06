Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in New Hampshire town, AG says

NORTHFIELD, NH — A woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in a small town in New Hampshire, authorities announced Monday.

According to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, the shooting happened at a home on Vine Street in the Merrimack County town of Northfield as officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The name of the woman who was fatally shot hasn’t been released.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are now under active investigation, and an autopsy will be scheduled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Formella’s office noted that there is no known threat to the public at this time.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This shooting comes after 38-year-old Matthew Masse was shot and killed by New Hampshire State Police over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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