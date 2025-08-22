Woman charged with trafficking meth, other drugs in Middleborough, police say

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police arrested a Boston woman on multiple drug charges Wednesday.

49-year-old Olivia Noemi Folsom, of Brighton, was charged with trafficking 18 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a Class B drug.

According to Middleborough Police, officers learned a guest at a hotel on East Clark Street had an active warrant for her arrest for failure to appear in Wareham District Court.

Authorities served the warrant and found Folsom in the hotel. She was taken into custody without incident.

Officers on scene found about 34 grams of methamphetamine, a small plastic bag containing crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia, according to investigators.

Folsom was arraigned in Wareham District Court on Wednesday. She was ordered held on $2,500 bail.

No further information was immediately available.

