Woman charged with arson for November house fire in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A former Franklin resident is facing criminal charges after authorities say she intentionally set a fire that heavily damaged her own home in Franklin.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, 48-year-old Melissa Brown was arrested and charged with arson of a dwelling in connection with the November 1, 2025, blaze at her Maple Street residence.

According to officials, the fire was first reported around 5:45 p.m., when neighbors noticed smoke and flames pouring from the single-family home.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the front and left sides of the 2½-story structure. Brown, the sole occupant at the time, was able to escape unharmed and declined medical treatment.

The fire quickly spread from the first floor to the second.

The home sustained extensive damage and two cats were found dead inside the home.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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