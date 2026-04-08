Woman to buy new car after winning $1M prize on scratch ticket sold at South Shore grocery store

BOSTON — A Boston woman says she plans to buy a new car after recently winning a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket sold at a Stop & Shop in Braintree.

Lisha Ellerbee chose the cash option on her “$4,000,000 Bonus Money” $10 instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Ellerbee told the Lottery that she plans on buying a car with her winnings.

She bought her winning ticket at the Stop & Shop at 316 Grove Street in Braintree.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

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