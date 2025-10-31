Man, his grandmother among 10 indicted in sex trafficking operation across Mass., AG says

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office on Friday announced indictments against 10 people in connection with a sprawling sex trafficking operation that targeted victims across Essex, Suffolk, Middlesex, and Plymouth counties between March 2023 and September 2025.

A statewide grand jury returned 45 indictments, with charges ranging from human trafficking and rape to money laundering and conspiracy, according to Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.

Gianni Martinez, 23, of Lynn, is accused of leading the trafficking ring, allegedly continuing to orchestrate operations even while incarcerated in the Middleton House of Correction. He faces 28 charges, including trafficking persons for sexual servitude, aggravated rape, and violating a restraining order.

Among the other defendants:

Rosa Garcia, 68, Martinez’s grandmother, is charged with deriving support from prostitution and money laundering.

Three drivers — Wally Nunez, Abner Vaquerano, and Angel Soto-Martinez — allegedly transported victims and face trafficking-related charges.

Five alleged sex buyers — Andrew Parvey, Peter Kellner, Mark Barry, John Vincent, and Leonard King — are charged with paying for sexual conduct.

Multiple cell phones were seized as a result of this investigation, and as a result, investigators were able to review text messages that showed the victims participated in commercial sex dates with Parvey, Kellner, Barry, Vincent, and King.

In a news release, the AG’s office wrote, " Martinez allegedly set up online dating profiles for his victims on various websites, began conversations with potential buyers, and ultimately arranged transportation for the victims to meet sex buyers, engage in commercial sex acts, and give Martinez or his grandmother any payments they received."

The investigation was led by the Massachusetts State Police, FBI, and Lynn Police Department, with support from the AG’s Human Trafficking Division and other specialized units.

