Woman arrested in connection to South Boston stabbing

BOSTON — A woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing on Friday evening.

At about 5:52 p.m., Boston police responded to a radio call for a person stabbed at 258 Old Colony Ave in South Boston.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from a stab wound inside an apartment.

EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead on Saturday.

24-year-old Gisselle Pascual of South Boston was originally charged with assault and battery with dangerous weapon, but the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has not upgraded the charges to manslaughter. She will be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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