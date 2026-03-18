WALPOLE, Mass. — Police say several individuals attempted to steal the car at the Walpole Mall on Monday while it was occupied.

According to authorities, the incident happened in the evening.

The occupants of the vehicle were able to get run to a nearby establishment in the mall to call 911.

Police recovered the vehicle, still in the parking lot, and are investigating the matter at this time.

According to one of the parents of the victims, the group of individuals were eating inside the car outside Chick-fil-A when two men in ski masks approached the car and tried to jump in the back seat.

They couldn’t get all the way in and close the door because there was a suitcase taking up a lot of the room, the parent told Boston 25, and the victims left a phone, wallet, money, and jacket behind.

The suspects chased the girls to a Chilis, where they locked the door and called 911. They also left the car running, which is why he thought the men were after the girls and not the car.

The incident is under investigation.

Witness says suspects in ski masks jumped in back seat of occupied car at Walpole Mall Photo provided by witness

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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