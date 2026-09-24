Witch hats wanted: Salem hopes thousands will join for record-setting photo

SALEM, Mass. — The City of Salem is inviting residents and visitors to take part in a world record attempt during its 400th anniversary celebration.

The city will host “Witch Hats on the Wharf” on Saturday, Oct. 17, encouraging participants to gather at Salem Maritime National Historical Park while wearing witch hats for a large-scale drone photograph.

Organizers are hoping to attract thousands of people in an effort to set a world record for the largest gathering of people wearing witch hats.

City officials said the event will also raise money for HAWC, a local organization that supports survivors of domestic violence. Special-edition Salem 400 witch hats will be available for purchase.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at 160 Derby St.

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