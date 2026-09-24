FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Ticketmaster will be allowing refunds for Massachusetts residents who purchased tickets for Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour on Sept. 25 and 26 at Gillette Stadium.

Ticketmaster allows refunds for Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette after Mass. AG’s Office intervenes

The company made the decision following the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office’s demand for the company to make an exception. According to the Attorney General’s Office, they received more than 170 consumer complaints regarding refunds.

“After hearing from nearly 200 consumers who were struggling to obtain refunds from Ticketmaster for Ed Sheeran’s shows at Gillette Stadium this weekend, my office jumped into action to demand that consumers be provided a clear path to get their money back if they no longer want to attend due to significant changes to the lineup,” said Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.

In the letter, Campbell stated, “in this case, changing nearly all of the acts and performers at the same time constitutes such a dramatic change in the service that Ticketmaster’s reliance on the purchase policy appears unfair.”

Anyone who purchased a ticket through Ticketmaster can reach out to the company’s customer service by calling 1-800-653-8000 or contacting them through any channel on their website.

All refund requests must be requested at least 24 hours before the show.

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