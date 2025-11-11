Wire falls on MBTA train causing fire, sends two to hospital

BOSTON — A falling wire came into contact with an out-of-service MBTA train, sending two people to the hospital.

The incident happened on the tracks in the Boston College Yard, around 5 p.m., Sunday, according to the MBTA.

A series of explosions can be heard in a video sent to Boston 25 News by a viewer. The falling wire caused a fire and electrical arcing, officials say.

The Boston Fire Department responded to the scene. The fire was out by 5:26 p.m., according to officials.

Two operators on the train were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, where they were evaluated and released, according to the MBTA.

Power crews responded to the scene to make repairs to the wire. The B Branch wires were not damaged, according to officials.

Green Line B Branch service was delayed while repair work was being done. Regular service resumed shortly before 11:30 p.m., according to the MBTA.

