Winthrop House engulfed in flames prompts numerous fire crews to respond

WINTHROP, Mass. — Numerous fire crews were called to Winthrop on Saturday to battle a fully engulfed house.

According to Winthrop Fire Chief Scott Wiley, calls came in around 7:30 PM to reports of a house fire on 43 Trident Avenue.

Video shows the home in flames.

Once on the scene, crews found that the house, a 2-story 150-year-old wood frame home, was fully engulfed in flames.

Due to only seven Winthrop firefighters on shift for the night, multiple agencies were called in to assist with mutual aid, including Revere, Chelsea, Everett, Boston, and Massport.

Due to the fire, the second floor had collapsed to the first floor, making it impossible for crews to search the second floor.

Initial reports of the fire were that a person was inside the home, but fortunately, the homeowner was attending a Red Sox game and was not there.

Chief Wiley went on to say that crews will be putting out hotspots of the home all night and will likely knock down the structure tomorrow.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

