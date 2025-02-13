Winter weather advisory: Steady snow followed by icy mix to make for slick Thursday morning commute

DEDHAM, Mass. — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Massachusetts due to an overnight storm that’s expected to bring steady snow followed by an icy mix for the Thursday morning drive to work and school.

The advisory for Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, and Berkshire counties takes effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through 10 a.m. Thursday.

Snow maps for tonight into Thursday

Steady, widespread snow will develop between 10 p.m. and midnight with a few hours of accumulation before a flip to rain from south to north, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast. The Boston area is expected to see the flip between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

“Although that change will happen before sunrise in southeastern Massachusetts and wash away much of that snow, areas north and west of Boston will deal with snow, slush, and ice during the morning commute,” Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.

Up to an inch of snow is possible across eastern Massachusetts, including Boston down to the South Shore and parts of Cape Cod. One to 2 inches of snow is expected for parts of northern and western Massachusetts.

After the changeover from snow, the Worcester Hills, Merrimack Valley, and southern New Hampshire are most likely to see a period of freezing rain, according to Spear. A trace to 0.1 inches of ice accumulation is possible.

“Some of these spots up north tomorrow are going to struggle with snow and ice during the morning commute,” Spear said. “I’m less concerned about the snow and more concerned about the ice. As we transition to more of a liquid, the cold areas are going to see that freeze.”

Spear noted that showers will dwindle by midday as above-freezing temperatures are expected for almost all of southern New England.

Valentine’s Day will be bright and breezy but another winter storm is expected to develop on Saturday afternoon and continue into the night, according to Spear.

Spear’s “early estimates” for snow totals 1 to 3 inches south of the Massachusetts Turnpike and 3 to 6 inches north of the Pike, however, the exact numbers remain unclear.

TOMORROW MORNING: Rain and freezing rain will wash away some of the snow. Snow, slush & ice will last longest in the Worcester Hills, Merrimack Valley & NH. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/lZ5hXmKjpr — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 12, 2025

