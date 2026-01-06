Winter weather advisory issued in Mass. See expected storm impacts, timeline

BOSTON — We’re on a WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a winter weather advisory in our area.

This alert is in effect for Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Worcester, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Bristol counties in Massachusetts from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The main concerns from this storm will be freezing rain and icy travel on roads across the region.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7pm tonight until 10am Wednesday with the concern for some freezing rain/icy travel. pic.twitter.com/TZpIOLx3Fj — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 6, 2026

Most locations along the Interstate 95 corridor could experience a light glaze of ice, though locations across interior southern New England may see ice accumulation between 0.1″ and 0.2."

In the advisory, the National Weather Service warned, “Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions arepossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.”

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling. Power outages are also possible.

Southeastern Massachusetts isn’t impacted by this advisory.

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Online Resources:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY

©2026 Cox Media Group