Winter Transit Turmoil: Storm impacts trigger major MBTA service disruptions

BOSTON — Storm impacts caused major delays for public transit users on Tuesday. Dozens of trains on the commuter rail were cancelled, and the T’s red line faced major disruptions.

Riders said the frustration they were feeling was compounded by how often they already see service down for maintenance, making these sorts of days feel avoidable. Though, the MBTA explained despite the storm, service operated fairly well.

For Chime Iruka, delays on the red line made her late for work on Tuesday.

“I’m late, I’m late, I’m supposed to be at work in the next 10-minutes,” Iruka said.

Many riders went to social media to express their frustrations, some saying they were stuck on the train for more than 2-hours.

“That’s crazy! To sit on the train for 2-hours,” Alex Blaisdell said.

The MBTA explained the slowdowns are related to storm impacts, and the 20 inches of snow Boston got Sunday and Monday. Though, they did say the red line saw disabled trains which was likely due to the age of the fleet.

Kelly Brown said she waited 30 minutes for her train on the red line.

The MBTA wrote quote “We expect things to continue to improve as we work through these issues and snow removal efforts progress. MBTA crews will continue to work over the next 24 hours nonstop to clean platforms, parking lots, walkways, and tackle whatever other issues remain.”

“I’d like things to work smoother but it seems like they’re doing their best with what they got,” Blaisdell said.

“They did this when it wasn’t snowing and then sometimes they cancel the trains and you have to take shuttles, it’s just really annoying,” Iruka added.

Other heavy rail lines like the orange and blue have experienced switch and signal problems.

