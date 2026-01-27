MBTA announces commuter rail cancellations due to ‘ongoing storm impacts’

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority announced a slew of commuter rail cancellations on Tuesday morning due to “ongoing storm impacts.”

According to the MBTA, morning commuter rail trains departing Boston’s South Station and North Station were being cancelled.

At South Station, Stoughton, Fall River, and Foxboro line trains were impacted, and at North Station, Haverhill and Rockport line trains appeared to be affected.

Commuter rail trains departing Worcester, Readville, Newburyport, Reading, Lowell, Rockport, and Stoughton were also cancelled.

Other commuter rail trains across the system were operating with delays or making extra stops to accommodate passengers.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the MBTA and Keolis for comment on the ongoing issues.

The MBTA’s official commuter rail account has been sharing updates on X all morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

