Winter storm watch issued for parts of Massachusetts. How much snow to expect in your area

DEDHAM, Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts are gearing up for the first winter storm of the season this week.

A winter storm watch has been issued in Western Franklin; Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Central Middlesex County, Western Essex; Western Hampshire, Western Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester, and Northwest Middlesex County through 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 3.

WINTER STORM WATCH issued for parts of our area Tuesday to account for snow accumulations greater than 6" in some spots. pic.twitter.com/ma4hTu3jIJ — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) November 30, 2025

Meteorologist Vicki Graf reports that a developing coastal system will spread snow and a wintry mix across New England on Tuesday, with the potential to cause widespread travel disruptions from the morning commute through the evening.

“We’ll start to see some of that snow falling by 5 or 6 a.m., so I do expect we could see some slowdowns for that Tuesday morning commute,” Graf said. The storm is expected to linger for most of the day.

Snow will be most prevalent in higher elevations away from the coastline. Closer to the Route 128 corridor, the system will bring a slushy mix, while the immediate coastline and southeastern Massachusetts are likely to see mostly rain. “

Adjustments will be made as we get closer to Tuesday, but we’re currently expecting 3 to 7 inches away from the coast, and in the higher elevations, Graf said.

“As you get closer to 128, that becomes more of a slushy mix with 1 to 3 inches, and along the immediate coast, just a coating to an inch as the storm pulls away,” Graf explained in her morning forecast.

SNOW MAP: Our first look at Tuesday's storm shows high elevations across the interior could see up to 7" of snow. 1-3" closer to 128 with a slushy mix. Coating-1" at the coast. Plan for a tough commute Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/8DJ6cqhCQY — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) November 30, 2025

Snow and rain are expected to taper off by midnight.

By Wednesday, sunshine returns, though colder air will settle in for the remainder of the week.

Another storm system is already brewing for the weekend.

For the full forecast, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group