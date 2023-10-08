Winning $11.7 million Megabucks Doubler sold in Massachusetts

FRANKLIN, Mass — A store in Franklin has sold a winning lottery ticket with a hefty prize — $11.7 million.

The ticket was sold at Joe’s Kwik Mart, 251 E. Central St. in Franklin.

The winning numbers were 3-4-13-14-18-46.

The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was last hit on September 10, 2022, when a record $16.35 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Ware.

Megabucks Doubler tickets are $2 each and can only be played in Massachusetts. Tickets can be purchased until 9 p.m. Saturday. Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m.

The owner of the winning ticket has one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

