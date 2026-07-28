Stoughton firefighters back police chief amid dispute with town manager, citing similar concerns

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The president of the Stoughton Firefighters Local 1512 is publicly supporting embattled Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara, saying allegations she has raised about Town Manager Tom Calter mirror concerns firefighters have had for years.

In a statement, IAFF Local 1512 President Derek Stukey praised McNamara’s professionalism and dedication to the community before saying the behavior she has described from the town manager is similar to what firefighters have experienced.

McNamara has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Stoughton and Calter, alleging breach of contract, discrimination, and a coordinated effort to remove her from her position. She alleges the town removed her from her role without following the procedures required under her contract, stating she did not voluntarily step away from her position.

Stukey said firefighters have been involved in multiple labor disputes under Calter’s leadership, including at least one matter currently pending before the Massachusetts Department of Labor Relations.

According to Stukey, firefighters have been “criticized, dressed down, and belittled” for raising concerns through established labor channels and have felt discouraged from representing union members.

The statement also alleges the atmosphere has damaged morale within the department and contributed to firefighter retention issues. Stukey said a recent membership poll found nearly half of the department’s firefighters are actively seeking employment elsewhere.

The firefighters’ union further claimed that after a firefighter was injured due to what it described as defective apparatus, concerns raised by union leadership were met with criticism and threats of disciplinary action. Stukey said that matter is also the subject of a pending case before the Department of Labor Relations.

“The behavior being described by Chief McNamara is exactly what we have experienced,” Stukey wrote, adding that the union believes the town manager’s “strong-armed” management style poses a risk to public safety.

The statement comes days after McNamara filed the harassment complaint against Calter, escalating an ongoing controversy surrounding the future leadership of the Stoughton Police Department.

Town officials have not publicly responded to the firefighters union’s latest allegations. The labor matters referenced in the statement remain pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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