Wilmington woman wins over $470,000 on Mass Lottery Online, says she will buy a home

BOSTON — A woman from Wilmington claimed a $470,195 prize at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Tuesday.

Jourdan Doherty won this prize after placing a $2 bet on “Timber Wolf,” an online instant-win game on Mass Lottery Online.

All online prizes that are $50,000 or more must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Dorchester. Her prize is $470,195 before taxes.

Doherty says she plans to purchase a home with her winnings.

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All Mass Lottery Online players must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in Massachusetts at the time of play.

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