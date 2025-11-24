Wilmington mom pushes for cameras in special ed classrooms after abuse investigation

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A Wilmington mother is pushing for legislation that would require cameras be implemented in special education classrooms across the state nearly five years after an abuse investigation at her son’s school.

Jennifer Baptista told Boston 25 News her son Nathan, who is on the autism spectrum, was coming home from the Wildwood School with bruises during his 2020-2021 kindergarten year.

While the five-year-old was initially unable to communicate what was happening, Baptista said he finally told his parents his teacher was hurting him.

“He would be grabbed by the wrist, dragged across the room. He said that she would grab him by the hair,” Baptista said. “This is something that we will carry with us forever. Nathan, five years later, he’s still in trauma therapy once a week.”

As police and the district attorney’s office investigated, Nathan’s family hoped for criminal charges. But Baptista said, without anyone to testify, the teacher was not prosecuted.

The Baptistas and other families who accused the teacher of abuse reached a civil settlement with that teacher and the town of Wilmington in May of this year. The teacher and the town denied liability.

Baptista said the DA’s office told her the best way to stop such abuse would be cameras in special education classrooms.

So, with the help of a family member, Baptista drafted legislation, while doing research on other states that have cameras in sub-separate classrooms.

“It’s giving the kids a voice who don’t have one,” Baptista said. “This person can be brought to justice, this person can be brought in front of a jury of their peers and have what they’re doing behind closed doors brought to light.”

At Baptista’s request, Sen. Barry Finegold filed Senate Bill 365. Two congressmen have since joined the effort.

The bill would require all special education classrooms in K-12 public schools be equipped with at least one video camera provided by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, with footage only reviewed by the principal, a school employee involved in or investigating a complaint, a parent or guardian whose child is involved in the alleged incident, law enforcement, a judge or counsel.

At a Joint Committee on Education hearing Tuesday, Baptista made an emotional plea for lawmakers to support for her effort.

“These are the markings that we found on his body and that were entered into DCF evidence,” Baptista said, holding up a photo of her son’s bruises. “His life is forever changed by one person. I vowed I would do everything in my power it would never happen again, and I am asking you to please do the same and protect these children.”

Baptista expects her bill may face a challenge to overcome funding and privacy issues.

“This is not somebody watching a camera all day like Big Brother over their children,” Baptista said. “It’s really just a security blanket, so that if a child did come home with a bruising one day or a marking, they can just go and look at the tape from that time and say, ‘Oh, no. It was just an accident.’”

Baptista expects to hear whether or not her bill is moving forward within 10 days of the hearing. If it dies, she said she will not give up.

“I like to say this is the Beacon Hill I will die on,” Baptista said. “This is just something too important just to let go of.”

Boston 25 News reached out to the town of Wilmington but did not receive a comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

