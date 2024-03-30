William Delahunt, former Massachusetts congressman and prosecutor dies at 82

QUINCY, Mass. — Former Massachusetts Congressman and Norfolk District Attorney Willliam Delahunt has died.

Family spokesman, George Regan Jr., chairman of Regan Communications Group, said Delahunt, 82, died in his Quincy home with his family by his side.

A statement was shared on behalf of the Delahunt family.

“William D. Delahunt – our cherished father, fiancé, grandfather, and former husband – passed away peacefully from a long-term illness on Saturday, March 30, at home in Quincy, Mass,” according to the statement.

“While we mourn the loss of such a tremendous person, we also celebrate his remarkable life and his legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration,” the family said.

“We thank everyone who has given him, and our family, care, and support. We would also like to acknowledge all those who stood with him for so many years in his work towards making a difference in the community, throughout our country, and the world. We could always turn to him for wisdom, solace and a laugh, and his absence leaves a gaping hole in our family and our hearts.”

The Democrat served as the representative from the former 10th Congressional District from 1997 to 2011.

He was the Norfolk County District Attorney from 1975 to 1996.

Delahunt previously served in the Massachusetts State House from 1973 to 1975,

Delahunt was born in Quincy on July 18, 1941. He graduated from Thayer Academy in Braintree, and Middlebury College in Vermont, and got his law degree from the Boston College School of Law in 1967.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

