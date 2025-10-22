Wild rollover wreck on the South Shore hospitalizes one

MARSHFIELD, Mass — A wild crash on Route 3 South in Marshfield sent a driver to the hospital on Monday.

Around 5:15 p.m., an SUV drifted into the right lane on Route 3, clipped a truck, went off the road, and flipped over on Monday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 News.

The crash caused the left lane to be closed for nearly an hour as emergency services responded to the scene.

Video sent to Boston 25 News shows the SUV flying over the guardrail and rolling over several times into the treeline.

The van involved sustained some rear-end damage.

