Whole Foods Market opens new ‘Daily Shop’ store in Boston

BOSTON — Whole Foods Market is expanding its footprint in major cities, opening a smaller store concept in Boston.

The company said its “Whole Foods Market Daily Shop” format opened at 111 Harbor Way in the Seaport District last week.

Daily Shop locations are designed to offer high-quality groceries and everyday essentials in a smaller, more efficient space. The stores will feature a carefully curated selection of items, including fresh produce, meat and seafood, prepared foods, bakery goods, and 365 by Whole Foods Market products.

Company leaders say the concept is aimed at making shopping faster and more convenient for customers looking for meal options, pantry staples, and grab-and-go items.

“Daily Shop is an important part of how we’re growing our physical store presence,” said Christina Minardi, Vice President of Real Estate and Store Development. “We’re continuing to deliver the same high standards Whole Foods is known for, in a way that meets our customers’ everyday needs.”

The store will also highlight local and regional suppliers, with offerings tailored to reflect the surrounding community.

Whole Foods says the smaller format allows for more flexibility in store design, with layouts and product placement focused on making navigation easier and improving the overall shopping experience.

The Daily Shop concept first launched in New York City in 2024 and has since expanded, with locations now operating in the New York metro area, Arlington, Virginia, and London. More locations are planned in the coming months.

The expansion comes as parent company Amazon continues to grow its physical retail presence, with more than 550 Whole Foods stores currently operating and additional locations planned in the coming years.

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