Who are New England’s potential GM replacements after Belichick’s departure?

FOXBORO, Mass — Bill Belichick’s departure from New England doesn’t just leave a massive sweatshirt-shaped hole on the sidelines, it means the Patriots will have to find a new person to head their front office operations.

As Belichick reminded reporters on Monday, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach has had the final say on the Patriots’ roster construction since owner Robert Kraft poached him from the New York Jets in 2000.

It was a juggling of roles that was rare at the time and has only gotten rarer since Belichick and Tom Brady’s two decades of dominance trampled over the rest of the NFL.

Whoever is next to hold the clipboard on New England’s sideline will likely not have to wear both hats, opening the door for these potential names to head New England’s front office:

Matt Groh

The current Director of Player Personnel, Groh has been with the organization since 2011 and in his current role since 2022. Groh is a logical choice if Kraft wants to avoid a full masthead rebuild of the franchise and tabs former Patriots Jerod Mayo or Mike Vrabel to inherit Belichick’s role.

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio served as the Patriots’ Director of Player Personnel from 2008 to 2020 and was in the organization since 2001 and for all six Super Bowl championships. Caserio departed New England for the Houston Texans in 2021 where draft picks like CJ Stroud and Nico Collins just helped Houston clinch their first playoff berth since 2019.

Caserio shot down rumors of a return to New England, chalking up the rumors as “silly season.”

Dave Ziegler

Groh’s predecessor in New England, Dave Ziegler only served as as director of player personnel for one season before leaving with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to helm the Las Vegas Raiders. Like Caserio and Groh, Ziegler would signal Kraft is less interested in a full rebuild than a slight pivot from Belichick’s current vision.

Jon Robinson

Former Titans general manager Jon Robinson could also make his return to New England. Robinson got his NFL start in New England as an area scout in 2002 before eventually working his way up to director of college scouting. Robinson assembled an AFC title contender in Tennessee. Alongside potential future Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans made the playoffs four of Robinsons’ seven years as franchise head, including an appearance in the AFC Championship Game in 2019.

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: Looking at the various options for #Patriots coach Bill Belichick and New England. One scenario involves bringing in a new GM -- no, Nick Caserio is not expected to return -- but there are several familar faces who potentially could. pic.twitter.com/NH29P3DZo3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2024

Adam Peters

As assistant GM in San Francisco, Adam Peters has played a role in building the NFL’s most balanced and complete roster. Although the Niners reportedly view Peters as their GM of the future and Peters has turned down GM interviewing opportunities, current GM John Lynch just signed a multi-year extension in November that doubled as a promotion to president of football operations. If Peters does not see a clear path to helming the 49ers in the near future, he may be Kraft’s for the taking.

Ian Cunningham

Chicago Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham has drawn interest from other NFL teams in the wake of the end of the NFL regular season. Cunningham interviewed multiple times with the Tennessee Titans and turned down the Arizona Cardinals’ advances before deciding to return to Chicago. An alum of the Baltimore Ravens front office, Cunningham may be the latest Baltimore product to head his own NFL front office.

Mike Borgonzi

The Kansas City Chief’s assistant general manager, Mike Borgonzi, has a reputation as the defending Super Bowl champs’ secret weapon around the league. Borgonzi is in his 15th year with the Cheifs and has had experience at all levels of their operations, beginning as a scout before becoming general manager Brett Veach’s right-hand man.

