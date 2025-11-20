Whitman-Hanson school community protests sudden layoffs of 23 staffers amid $1.4M budget crisis

HANSON, Mass. — Hundreds of students, parents, and staff packed a Whitman-Hanson School Committee meeting on Wednesday night, demanding answers and transparency after the district announced sudden layoffs tied to a $1.39 million budget deficit.

The meeting, which began at 6:30 p.m. and stretched past 11 p.m., saw emotional testimony from students and educators. Many expressed frustration that Superintendent Jeffrey Szymaniak skipped the public comment portion after the committee spent hours behind closed doors.

The district confirmed 23 staff members—including full-time teachers, guidance counselors, and paraprofessionals—will lose their jobs starting Friday. Students showed up wearing T-shirts and holding signs in support of their teachers, while speakers warned that the cuts would hurt the community more than help.

Some of the signs spotted by Boston 25 News read, “Can’t learn without someone to teach,” “We love our teachers,” “Release the Szymaniak files,” Where are the funds?" and “Dis budget deficit lowkey sus.”

One school adjustment counselor, who is among those being laid off, received a standing ovation after sharing heartfelt remarks about the impact staff have had on students.

Community members are calling for more transparency and an open Q&A session with leadership as the district navigates the financial shortfall.

