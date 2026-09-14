White Crest Beach in Wellfleet closed after severe damage from heavy rainfall

WELLFLEET, Mass. — The Wellfleet Police Department announced that White Crest Beach is closed until further notice due to significant damage caused by the heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Police said the beach path and surrounding dune area sustained severe damage. Residents and visitors are asked to not enter the closed area.

The Wellfleet Department of Public Works was made aware of the damage and will assess the area once it is deemed safe.

The police department said updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

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