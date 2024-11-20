Where New Englanders can get 40 cents off every gallon of gas on Thursday

Circle K is hosting a “fuel day” promotion on Thursday, where customers can save big at the pump.

According to the company’s website, “Circle K Fuel Day” means drivers can get 40 cents off every gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (local time) on November 21.

“Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save BIG and start your holiday season off right!” the company said.

There are 28 Circle K gas stations in Massachusetts, ranging from Westfield to Amesbury. There are also numerous locations in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

To check a location nearest to you, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group