‘When in doubt...GPS!’: Tractor-trailer stuck at Franklin gas station prompts hourslong road closure

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Crews needed heavy machinery to free a tractor-trailer that was wedged under a gas station canopy on Friday afternoon.

Franklin Police responded to the Mobil gas station on West Central Street around noon for a tractor-trailer that became stuck while attempting to pump gas.

Due to the size of the truck, a crane was called in to free the vehicle.

Route 140 eastbound from Grove Street to the Village Mall was shut down for over an hour while crews attempted to get the tractor-trailer out.

The truck was eventually freed and as of 1:37 p.m., police said they roadway had been reopened.

“When in doubt...GPS!” they wrote in a social media post.

There were no reports of any injuries.

***ROAD CLOSURE*** Update 1:37 pm: The road is open! For the foreseeable future, Route 140 eastbound from Grove Street... Posted by Franklin Police Department on Friday, November 15, 2024

