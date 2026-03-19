‘What’s a firefighter’s life worth?’: Quincy fire angry after town delays vote to replace fire gear

QUINCY, Mass. — Frustration is building in Quincy after the city council voted 5-4 this week to delay a vote to approve $2.6 million in new firefighter equipment following high levels of PFAs found in gear across the department.

During Monday’s city council meeting, councillors were allotted 15 minutes each to question PFAs and fire experts who presented their findings and the new equipment.

The city councillors who voted to delay the vote told Boston 25 news reporter Daniel Coates Wednesday that they wanted more time to review finances and details of the investment.

Councillor Maggie McKee said in a statement:

“I would not be doing my job if I didn’t raise questions so that I and other councillors understand the issues before us and debate them in order to come to the best possible decision.”

Councillor Ziqiang Susan Yuan said she wanted more time to ensure the new equipment would not pose similar dangers to the old gear.

“We need time to review,” she said. “If we don’t learn, fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

Meanwhile, Tom Bowes, President of Quincy Firefighters Association Local 792, said he’s disappointed and frustrated by the decision.

He told Boston 25 that testing at Notre Dame last spring found high levels of PFAs in some of their equipment. That summer, they allegedly uncovered high levels in gear across the department.

Since he and his union have been travelling the country to different manufacturers to find safe, reliable, and tested equipment. He claimed they found a manufacturer that would not pose the same threat.

“What’s a firefighter’s life worth?” Bowes asked. “We got people dying of cancer. It’s awful. The expenses for guys fighting the fight of cancer — what outweighs what?”

He continued, “It’s personal because it’s the health and safety of our members... I think if any firefighter tells you that cancers not in the back of their minds, they’re lying to you.”

Mayor Thomas Koch has supported the union in their search for safer equipment.

He submitted an appropriation for the $2.6 million to the council in early March.

“I’m a little disappointed quite frankly,” he said regarding the vote’s delay. “I respect the process, but we owe our firefighters to get the best protection.”

The city’s finance committee is set to meet Monday, where a vote could take place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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