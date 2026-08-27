What you need to know about early voting, primary election

BOSTON — Secretary of State William Galvin is addressing questions about early voting, mail-in ballots, and election oversight as voters head into the final stretch before Tuesday.

For voters who have already cast an early ballot, Galvin says there are no do-overs. “If they haven’t actually voted, even if they filled it out but not mailed it, they can still vote to change their mind,” Secretary Galvin said. “It doesn’t happen very often. I think people know when they vote early, they’ve made their mind up.”

Galvin also addressed concerns about a specific ballot issue at a Boston precinct, where a voter was given a ballot with the wrong number. “We’ve examined it. We did a complete review of it under our direction,” Galvin said. “They should’ve not given the numbered ballot that they got,” Galvin said. “It was corrected. It has been corrected.”

The Trump administration has announced plans to send election watchers to select locations. Galvin says this is nothing new and that his office is prepared to work with them as long as their role remains to observe, not interfere.

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Galvin said election watchers are usually sent to some communities covered by the Voting Rights Act, although he noted that not every community where there has been interest falls into that category.

Galvin says voting procedures will move forward as planned.

For voters who still have mail-in ballots, Galvin says, “Do not mail, because the possibility of them not being received in time exceeds the likelihood.”

Instead, voters can return their ballots via an authorized ballot drop box, deliver them directly to their local election office, or bring them to an early voting location where permitted.

Mail ballots must be received by local election officials by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.

Early in-person voting continues through Friday.

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