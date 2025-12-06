‘What we really need is the U.S. to go to the quarter final’: fans react to World Cup Draw

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — We now know most of the groups for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. FIFA held an event on Friday in Washington, D.C. Where the group stage was set outside of a few spots that teams are still competing for.

FIFA will announce the schedules and locations on Saturday. Soccer fans around Boston are eager to see who will be playing at Gillette Stadium next June.

England could be one of the teams playing in Massachusetts. Simon Thompsson was born in England and now lives in Somerville.

“I would love that. That would be a great experience,” Thompson said. “It’s unusual for the World Cup to be in a country where football isn’t the predominant t sport so it’s going to be cool to see how Americans respond to that.”

England has a talented squad and are one of the favorites to win the tournament, but Thompson is ready for more heartbreak as an England fan.

“Knocked out penalties round of sixteen in a game we should have wo. We have to think that way.”

Others are looking forward to seeing other underrated teams, hopefully, take the pitch in our area.

I’d love to see Scotland here," Ray Butler said. “I’m looking forward to hosting everybody when they come to Boston.”

Buter owns the Banshee in Dorchester. His soccer bar is packed every weekend for the English Premier League matchups. He thinks the World Cup being played in America will boost interest in the sport.

“It’s going to be packed; these people are coming for a fun time, and it’s a great city. We’re going to host them really, really well.”

The match schedule will be released on Saturday, live from Washington D.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

