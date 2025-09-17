What led up to Brian Walshe’s stabbing?: Information scarce on correctional center attack

DEDHAM, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of killing and dismembering his wife Ana Walshe in 2023, might be the state’s most high-profile prisoner.

But nearly a week after Walshe was stabbed by another pre-trial inmate at the Norfolk County Correctional Center, there is still no new information about the attack, and no one is yet facing any charges.

The Norfolk County Sheriff’s office said the attack took place at 9:55 p.m. on September 11, in a pre-trial housing unit, five minutes before prisoners were scheduled to return to their cells and get locked down for the night.

Boston 25 News was told the attack was recorded on jailhouse video.

State Police assigned to the Norfolk County DA’s office and Norfolk County Sheriffs are investigating the attack on Brian Walshe.

“What is involved in investigating a case like this behind bars?,” Boston 25’s Bob Ward asked Law Enforcement and Security Expert Todd McGhee.

“They’ll look at the nature of the time of day. (It was) late at night, just as the inmates are put back in their cells,” McGhee said.

McGhee added that it is critical to discover the motive for the Walshe attack.

“You don’t know if there’s someone who had a relationship with his wife, Ana. ( And sent) him a message: we’re watching you, we’re waiting. However, that would play out. You just don’t know,” McGhee said.

Boston Attorney Peter Elikann tells me the attack on Walshe raised disturbing questions about security at the jail.

“You can’t have an inmate deciding to be the judge and give the death penalty to somebody,” Elikann added.

Brian Walshe is scheduled to go to trial on October 20th.

Defense attorney Elikann tells me it is possible that the attack, which Walshe survived, could delay the trial date.

‘It certainly would have an impact if it turned out he was injured and not able to assist his lawyers as well as he could,” Elikann said.

“We don’t know what kind of psychological trauma he is going through also, after perhaps almost being killed,” Elikann added.

So far, Walshe’s attorney has not filed any motion for a delay in the start of the trial for medical reasons.

