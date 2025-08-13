‘What is that?’ Reported UFO sightings across Mass. leave stargazers puzzled

TAUNTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts father and his son claim they saw a UFO while stargazing on Tuesday night. They weren’t the only ones to capture the same sight.

Boston 25 received four videos overnight from Taunton, Avon, North Attleboro, and Sudbury, capturing reported UFO sightings. All of the videos are from late Tuesday night.

A UFO? Strange sight spotted in sky over Sudbury COURTESY JC MOLINA

Through his telescope, Basit Siddiqui was watching the meteor shower from his driveway on Johnson Street in Taunton.

He noticed a white light around 10:30 p.m. shining from the sky over his front yard.

“I look up and I see this orb with a cloud around it,” said Siddiqui. “So, I kind of took out my phone and started recording it right away.”

He continued, “It was kind of dropping down… and then from there, it kind of took a right and went this way, and shot straight down.”

He frantically called to his family inside.

“I thought he was joking at first,” said his son, Junayd. “I was kind of scared.”

UFO sightings in Massachusetts

Videos across Massachusetts sent to Boston 25 also show what appears to be a similar object in the sky around the same time Tuesday night.

“I believe it,” said Siddiqui. “They’re definitely seeing something.”

He and his son have been trying to crack the case by researching online. Still, they’re left with more questions than answers.

The FAA told Boston 25 on Wednesday, “The FAA documents Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) sightings whenever reported by a pilot to an air traffic control facility. If the pilot report is corroborated with supporting information such as radar data, the FAA shares it with the UAP Task Force. The UAP Task Force was established in August 2020."

Tuesday’s sightings come after a woman in Pembroke captured a video of an unidentified object falling from the sky earlier this summer.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group