‘My heart was pounding’: Woman records unidentified object falling from sky in Pembroke

PEMRBOKE, Mass. — A woman captured a video of an unidentified object falling from the sky in Pembroke Wednesday night.

Colleen McCormack said she was sitting by her hot tub around 9 p.m. when she saw a strangely shaped object in the air.

“I pull out my phone and I zoomed in and it was right about there,” McCormack explained.

She recorded the object headed straight down in an eight second video.

The FAA said they did not get any reports of debris in the area and was not able to comment on the video, saying they don’t comment on any third-party videos.

“lt looked like it was on fire or something and it was just coming down really fast,” McCormack said. “I have no idea what it could have been.”

Expecting to hear a loud boom of some sort, McCormack ran to the front of her house to hopefully capture the landing but said the blinking object quickly vanished from her view.

“My heart was pounding because I just looked up,” McCormack said. “I’m like oh god what is about to happen right now?”

With never seeing something like it before, McCormack’s mind went racing.

“Hopefully I’m not the only one that saw this,” McCormack explained. “But I got it on video so I’m like, I did definitely see something.”

The Pembroke Police Department said they did not get any reports of debris in the area, neither did the Pembroke Fire Department.

©2025 Cox Media Group