What boaters need to know before motoring to Boston for Parade of Sail, Tall Ships

As the waters off Boston and neighboring communities grow busier, local leaders are reminding boaters to prepare properly and follow maritime guidelines ahead of Tall Ships and the Parade of Sail this weekend.

Dozens of tall ships and military vessels are arriving in the city for Sail Boston 2026 beginning Saturday morning. The festival celebrates America’s 250th birthday and the maritime marvels it brings to our shores.

The Parade of Sail, the centerpiece of the event, is scheduled for Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm. More than 50 international tall ships will pass through Boston Harbor.

Coastal towns nearby like Scituate are gearing up for a huge weekend on the water for their boaters.

Town manager Jim Boudreau said they’re increasing their water patrols to levels that could surpass Fourth of July this weekend.

“We’ll have our full marine units out there,” said Boudreau. “They’ll be monitoring the traffic, monitoring the boats.”

He said boaters can expect random spot checks for alcohol and emergency equipment on board.

He finished, “People need to be patient. They need to be considerate of their other boaters, and of course, you need to lay off the booze and not be out there drunk boating.”

Meanwhile, leaders like Jeff Taylor with Boston City cruises are gearing up for those boaters to come to Boston from all over.

Alongside the Coast Guard, he advised all boaters to be in their anchorage spot in Boston Harbor by 8 am Saturday. Boaters who are late to anchor will not be allowed into the viewing areas for the Parade of Sail, he said.

“[Boaters] cannot move from 8 o’clock until the last tall ship has passed and the parade has sailed,” he added.

He advised, “Slow down... Follow the rules of the road and just take your time.”

The US Coast Guard Northeast shared information for boaters specifically attending the Parade of Sail Sunday morning. A map outlines where recreation and passenger vessels are supposed to anchor before 8 am Saturday to watch the maritime spectacle.

They urge boaters to stay 100 yards away from the tall ships while moving, and 25 feet away while they’re moored.

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