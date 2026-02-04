Weymouth shop debuts specialty shirts to support Matt Brown Foundation

WEYMOUTH, MASS. — Thousands of specialty T-shirts are being printed out at College Hype in Weymouth ahead of Sunday’s big game.

College Hype CEO Jack Doherty explained a portion of the proceeds are going to the Matt Brown foundation which supports those battling paralysis. Brown suffered a spinal cord injury during a high school hockey game in 2010.

“Matt’s such a great guy, very inspirational guy, he’s done a lot for the community, and he continues to do a lot for the community, said Doherty.

“We were out the other night and we said ‘Why don’t we do another shirt and donate some of the proceeds to your organization?’ and he said ‘Let’s do it,’” Doherty said.

There are three different shirts part of the initiative, and they all give a unique nod to Pats nation.

One says, “Vested in Vrabel,” another says, “Six was history, seven is next,” and the third says “I love Ann Michael Maye’s husband.”

“I think it perks up everybody’s spirits,” Doherty said. “I think this will add a little oomph to them and help inspire them to win 24-14.”

College Hype will be producing the t-shirts until Saturday. They can be purchased at their storefront at 540 Gallivan Blvd in Dorchester or their facility in Weymouth at 54 Mathewson Drive.

