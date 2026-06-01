Westwood man continuing tradition to raise money for Make-a-Wish with wiffle ball tournament

WESTWOOD, Mass. — A Westwood man is continuing a tradition to raise money for Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Greg Keene is hosting the 14th annual “Brewski Park Wiffle Ball Tournament,” which has raised over $275,000 since 2009.
Keene, a former Make-A-Wish recipient who battled lymphoma, holds the annual tournament at a replica Fenway Park in his backyard.
The “Brewski Park Wiffle Ball Tournament” has become a lasting legacy for Keene, who launched the event 14 years ago.
The funds generated by the tournament will help Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island make dreams come true for individuals they serve.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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